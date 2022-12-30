Monero 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60.44 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $60.44 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $145.38 or 0.00875678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,601.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00404638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00094392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00588576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00254340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00228163 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,220,205 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.