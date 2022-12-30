Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $290.58. 1,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,691. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.