Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,453,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock remained flat at $70.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 90,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,090,930. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

