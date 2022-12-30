Monte Financial Group LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Linde Stock Down 1.3 %

Linde stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

