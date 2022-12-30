Monte Financial Group LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,654. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

