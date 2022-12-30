Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,554 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 124.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 65.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 37,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

