Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,837. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

