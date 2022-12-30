Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.29 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $164.22 million and $3.29 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00002017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056508 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007668 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003627 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 490,930,497 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

