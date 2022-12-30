Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.61. 28,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

