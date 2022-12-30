Motive Wealth Advisors Buys 1,856 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $65.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $82.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.