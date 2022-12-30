Motive Wealth Advisors Has $222,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

BRO opened at $57.65 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

