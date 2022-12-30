Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 2,498 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $140.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

