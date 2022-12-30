MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 104.4% in December

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 3.2 %
MSADY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.73. 12,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,408. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.50. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
About MS&AD Insurance Group
