MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MTN Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.
About MTN Group
