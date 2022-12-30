MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MTN Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

