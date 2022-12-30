Multichain (MULTI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.47 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00026739 BTC on popular exchanges. Multichain has a total market cap of $80.90 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $887.99 or 0.05384112 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00497760 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,864.17 or 0.29492544 BTC.
Multichain Profile
Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.
Multichain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.
