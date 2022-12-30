Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.29. 7,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.