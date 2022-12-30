Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.88.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.