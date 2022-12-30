Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of OraSure Technologies worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 2,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.15. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.12 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies



OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

