Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,630. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

