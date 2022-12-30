Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,134,000 after buying an additional 47,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $97.88. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,464. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

