Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

V.F. stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,106. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

