Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,890 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 217,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 40,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,321,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,998,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Newmont by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 134,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $47.08. 51,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,263. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

