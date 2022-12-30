Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,542,529.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,542,529.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 453,899 shares of company stock worth $70,812,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.27. 51,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $259.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

