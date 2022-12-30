MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,329.68

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $24.81 million and approximately $2,329.68 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $891.88 or 0.05395184 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00461359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.36 or 0.29522277 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.02774187 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,264.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

