MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. 15,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,016. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.