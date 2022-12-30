MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,650. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $650.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

