MV Capital Management Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

