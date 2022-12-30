MV Capital Management Inc. Has $191,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,661,576. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $403.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day moving average of $288.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

