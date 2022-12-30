MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. 4,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,288. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.