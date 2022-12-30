MV Capital Management Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 448,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,129,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

