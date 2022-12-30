MV Capital Management Inc. Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.02. 5,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

