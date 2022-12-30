MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,280 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,301,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $81.27. 9,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,624. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

