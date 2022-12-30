Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.65 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $85.65 million and approximately $703,248.04 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,628.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00401964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.00874431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00094781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00588893 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00255198 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.