Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,605 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $103,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95.
- On Monday, October 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $69,266.37.
Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 1,187,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,593. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
