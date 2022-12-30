National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.11

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.30. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 113,339 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NABZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.
National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.