National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.11

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.30. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 113,339 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NABZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

National Australia Bank Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.2429 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.