National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.81

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.81 and traded as high as $40.16. National Bankshares shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,498 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

National Bankshares Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 139.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

