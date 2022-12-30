National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.81

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.81 and traded as high as $40.16. National Bankshares shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,498 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
National Bankshares Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.
National Bankshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.
Institutional Trading of National Bankshares
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 139.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.