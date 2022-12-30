National Bankshares Reiterates “C$22.00” Price Target for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$22.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.25.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -80.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$18.59.

Insider Activity

About Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$9,390,687.68.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.