National Bankshares Reiterates “C$22.00” Price Target for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$22.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.25.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -80.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$18.59.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
