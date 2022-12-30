Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the November 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NM shares. TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NM. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime by 78.6% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 95,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,364. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.44 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 218.11% and a net margin of 21.36%. Analysts predict that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

