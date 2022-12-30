NEAR Protocol Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $76.13 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00007613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024580 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003590 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.27578311 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $60,718,637.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.