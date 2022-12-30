Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Short Interest Update

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 16,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 1,722,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $48,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,569 shares of company stock worth $223,371 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
