Neo Market Cap Hits $424.91 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00036369 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $424.91 million and $19.19 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.80 or 0.05173379 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00462136 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.93 or 0.29571969 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars.
