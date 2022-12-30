NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Up 28.8% in December

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NeoGames Trading Down 1.6 %

NGMS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). NeoGames had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. Analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoGames by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 360,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

