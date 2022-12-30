NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NTAP stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.55.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

