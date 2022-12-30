Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,800 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the November 30th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Newcrest Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

NCMGF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,529. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

