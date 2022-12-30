Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Trading Down 26.8%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Further Reading
