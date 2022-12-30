NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $34.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. NEXT has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.3511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.