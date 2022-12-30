NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 1,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

NightDragon Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Company Profile

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

