NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $127.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

