NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after China Renaissance lowered their price target on the stock from $12.30 to $10.40. China Renaissance currently has a hold rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.56. 648,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,170,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.
NIO Price Performance
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.