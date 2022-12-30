NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after China Renaissance lowered their price target on the stock from $12.30 to $10.40. China Renaissance currently has a hold rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.56. 648,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,170,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

