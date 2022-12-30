Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Performance

Noah stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $933.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 515,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.